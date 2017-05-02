Police alleyway search was part of 'historic domestic-related investigation'

A search carried out by police in an alleyway last week was part of a 'historic domestic-related investigation'.

Thames Valley Police officers closed off the path between Malvern Road and Gardner Road to search for ' evidence relevant to a current investigation' on Wednesday, April 26.

A police spokeswoman confirmed today (Tuesday) that the search has now been concluded, but the force will be making no further comment on the incident at this stage due to the 'sensitive nature' of the investigation.

She said: “An area search has now been concluded and the cordon has been removed.

“Thank you to the local community for their patience whilst the alleyway was closed."

The spokeswoman added: “The search was in connection to an historic domestic-related investigation.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.

“This is in relation to an isolated incident and there is no threat or risk to the public.”