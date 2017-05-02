High Street shoppers get taste of BCA courses

Tractors, reptiles and a climbing wall were all on display in Maidenhead High Street on Saturday.

As the usual Saturday shoppers bustled around, staff and students from the Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) set up stalls and activities to promote their courses.

The day was designed to make people aware of the Burchetts Green Road further education institution right on the town’s doorstep.

Speaking on the day, Lisa Heath, the 32-year-old marketing manager at BCA, was pleased with how the event had gone.

“It’s been really good, we’ve had really positive feedback from the general public," she said.

“We have been doing lots of hands-on demonstrations.

“Everyone is getting involved.”

She said an 85-year-old had taken on the climbing wall, which was set up in the High Street, as had a police officer.

Other attractions, some of which took place in the Nicholsons Centre, included floristry, a kit car, and a treasure hunt.

A display of reptiles, like those that can be seen at BCA, were also on hand for people to get up close and personal with.

Advice on courses and apprenticeships was also on offer from the Elevate Hub in the Nicholsons Centre, which is run by BCA.