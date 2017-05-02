In pictures: May Day Mayhem comes to Woodlands Park

The prospect of rain did little to put off the crowds from an annual community-focused event on Bank Holiday Monday.

More than 100 people turned up for some May Day Mayhem, a gathering organised by the Woodlands Community Events (WCE) group.

This year’s jolly in Phipps Close was internationally-themed, and included sumo suit wrestling, a goalkeeper dressed as Colombian cult hero Rene Higuita – globally recognised for his unorthodox ‘scorpion-kick’ save against England in 1995 – and Tour de France smoothies.

Barbecues, a climbing wall and various games were also on offer.

David Andrew, 55, the chairman of WCE’s organising committee, said: “The point is that we are trying to build community and relationships within Woodlands Park that bring people together.

“Absolutely everything is free. There is nothing to stop families coming.”

The day is organised jointly between David’s church – he is also the vicar of White Waltham Church – with Woodlands Park Methodist Church and Housing Solutions.

The Woodlands Park Sure Start children's centre was also involved with organising events.