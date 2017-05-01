Call for stalls at Maidenhead Festival

A call has gone out for people wanting to set out their stall at this year’s Maidenhead Festival.

Organisers want charities, sports clubs, businesses and community groups to sign up to be part of the biggest event in the town’s calendar.

Organised for the community by the community, the festival takes place on the weekend of July 22-23 and last year was enjoyed by more than 8,000 people.

Once again, this year’s event promises two packed days of family-friendly music and entertainment, making it the perfect place for groups to raise awareness of what they do.

Festival chairman Lisa Hunter said: “We are seeking applications for non-food stalls from large and small businesses, sports, community and social groups, clubs, societies, schools and churches.

“Whether you’d like to raise funds, recruit new members, or just show the town what you do, we would love for you to join us.”

Pitches start at £20 for charity and community groups and £60 for businesses.

Lisa added: “Maidenhead Festival is a brilliant platform for charities and businesses to take part and showcase their organisations to thousands of people. The event brings together the community to enjoy a weekend of entertainment and fun, and we’re already looking forward to July!”

The festival offers a full programme of free entertainment on the main stage including headline concerts both evenings with a spectacular fireworks display on the Saturday.

Headlining on the Saturday will be a top Take That tribute act while Bon Jovi tribute band Bon Giovi will close the festival on the Sunday evening.

Other attractions will include the ever popular festival beach, a funfair and a host of stalls and sideshows.

To find out more details and to book a stall at Maidenhead Festival visit http://maidenheadfestival.org.uk/stallholders.html

To find out more about the acts and activities lined up for the festival weekend, keep an eye on the website, Facebook page and Twitter feed over the coming months for further announcements at www.maidenheadfestival.org.uk