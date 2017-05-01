Rotary club looking for young people for expenses-paid trip

Adventurous young people are being sought to take part in an international youth project run by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead.

Two successful applicants will take part in an expenses-paid trip to France for a week of activities designed to build self-confidence and develop life skills, such as teamwork and leadership.

They will be participating with young people from other European countries and have the chance to make lasting friendships.

This year’s project runs from Friday, July 8 to Friday, July 14 and will involve a week-long programme in and around St Cloud, a few miles from Paris.

On the agenda will be cultural and fun activities such as visiting the palace of Versailles, a trip to the Champs Elysees and a day at an Asterix theme park.

Organiser Pat Moore said: “Participants from Maidenhead will be joining youngsters from our twin Rotary clubs in Germany, France and Italy.

“One of Rotary’s key aims is the development of young people and the programme is designed to help them build key life skills.

“Meeting similar young people from abroad adds an extra dimension and helps foster a wider understanding of other countries.”

Rotary is looking for two teenagers to represent Maidenhead. They must be aged 16 to 19 (they must be 16 before the project starts) and be able to swim.

“We are looking for young people who would benefit most from the experiences on offer and the opportunity to develop self-confidence and grow as individuals during the week,” added Pat.

Every year the project rotates between one of the four Rotary clubs.

Pat said: “We have had the great pleasure in previous years of seeing young people develop in confidence over the course of the week and the feedback from participants has been amazing – with many describing it as the experience of a lifetime.”

All costs of the programme, including travel, are met by the Rotary Club.

For more information call Pat Moore on 01189 343397 or email pat_june_ moore@btinternet.com

The closing date for entries is Friday, May 26.