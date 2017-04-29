Stories of the week: April 22-28

Doctor apologises to family at inquest into death of four-year-old boy

An apology has been made to the family of a four-year-old boy who died at Wexham Park Hospital.

A four-day inquest at Reading Town Hall into the death of Ghulam Mustafah Akhtar, of Cornwall Close, Maidenhead, started on Monday.

Jail for Ascot property developer who used fraud to fund 'affluent lifestyle'

A property developer who used fraud and tax evasion to fund an affluent lifestyle and multi-million pound Ascot home was sentenced to jail at Reading Crown Court on Friday.

Keith Conner, 55, was handed a three year and seven month jail term after pleading guilty to five offences.

Police appeal after 5kg bag of salt is thrown off motorway bridge onto van below

A 5kg bag of salt smashed through the windscreen of a van on the M4 after it was pushed off a footbridge in what the police have called a ‘reckless and stupid’ act.

A 40-year-old man was driving along the motorway in Langley between junction 5 and 6 on Tuesday at about 3.30pm.

Police close off alleyway between Malvern Road and Gardner Road

An alleyway between Malvern Road and Gardner Road in Maidenhead was closed off on Wednesday.

Thames Valley Police officers were stationed by the path and a forensic investigation van was parked in Malvern Road.

Council considers Windsor pub's future after police call for its licence to be stripped

A pub in Windsor could have its licence stripped for serving alcohol to underage girls and failing to protect its customers from fire risks.

Thames Valley Police want the council to revoke the licence of The Copper Horse in Alma Road.

Firestation arts centre must leave venue after being dropped by council

A company that has run a council-owned arts centre for the past nine years has been dropped by the Royal Borough.

Since 2008, the Firestation Arts & Culture Community Interest Company has been providing a platform at The Old Court, in St Leonards Road, for emerging talent to perform.

Anger after Oaken Grove Park wild flowers are mowed down

Angry residents have taken to social media to hit out after a bed of wild flowers was mowed down in Maidenhead yesterday morning.

It is not known who made the decision to cut the plants in Oaken Grove Park but the Royal Borough has been contacted for comment.

Restaurant slapped with heavy fine for food safety and hygiene breaches

A Slough restaurant owner has been ordered to pay thousands of pounds after pleading guilty to a series of food safety and hygiene offences.

Abrar Ahmed, who runs Perigano’s chicken shop in Farnham Road, was told to pay £3,750 at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 13.

Council accused of 'improper use' of pre-election rules as Lowbrook Academy row continues

Concerned parents have accused the council of abusing the rules of purdah to avoid making a decision about the expansion of Lowbrook Academy.

Last week the Advertiser reported the school in The Fairway, Cox Green had refused the offer of a loan of £225,000 from the Royal Borough, and would only be offering 30 places, not 60, at the September intake.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Maidenhead United 1-2 Ebbsfleet United

Maidenhead United didn't get the result they needed to win the National League South title at York Road on Saturday.

A sell-out 3,337 crowd packed in to the ground to watch the Magpies' clash with second-placed Ebbsfleet United, knowing just a point would be enough for Maidenhead to lift the title.