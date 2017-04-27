Thu, 27
Firefighters attend Maidenhead cooking fire

Cooking left under a grill caused a small kitchen fire in Chestnut Close in Maidenhead today.

Two pumps from the town went to the semi-detached house to extinguish the fire after the occupant was alerted to the fire when a smoke alarm went off.

She was not hurt in the incident, which happened at 2pm, and firefighters were only there for about half an hour.

