Firefighters attend Maidenhead cooking fire

Cooking left under a grill caused a small kitchen fire in Chestnut Close in Maidenhead today.
Two pumps from the town went to the semi-detached house to extinguish the fire after the occupant was alerted to the fire when a smoke alarm went off.
She was not hurt in the incident, which happened at 2pm, and firefighters were only there for about half an hour.
