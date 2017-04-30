Pets Corner: Belle at CLAWS

Belle is about three years old. She and her two kittens came to CLAWS in the autumn of 2016, having been rescued from a garden in Slough where they were living under a hedge.

She has been a devoted mum and gave her babies the best possible start in life.

Now she is looking forward to some peace and quiet and the chance to relax and enjoy herself.

Belle is a gentle, sweet natured little girl who can’t wait to scramble onto your knee for a cuddle. She is looking for a quiet home with no children or other animals and an owner who will have plenty of time to spend with her.

Interested? Please call Sue on the CLAWS helpline on 01189 341699.