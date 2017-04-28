In pictures: Newlands pupils take part in Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club taster sessions

A new community initiative to encourage girls to play cricket has been launched by Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club (MBCC).

Weekly sessions will be run at three schools in the town as the club aims to encourage young people to give the sport a try in a friendly environment.

They began at Newlands Girls’ School last week, where eight hours’ worth of cricket saw more than 180 year seven girls getting involved, with 70 also taking advantage of a free lunchtime club.

Michelle Claxton, joint head of PE at the school in Farm Road, said: “The coaching sessions run by MBCC are a fantastic opportunity to introduce girls to cricket and develop links with the club. Girls thoroughly enjoyed the sessions and we hope that a number of them will be encouraged to join MBCC and play regularly.”

Sessions will continue throughout the summer term at Newlands and will also be running at Holyport Primary School and Oldfield Primary School.