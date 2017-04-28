108-year-old returns to racetrack to relive happy days

A 108-year-old resident of a care home has paid a visit to a race track she first visited with her husband eight decades ago.

Irene Thompson, who lives at Clara Court in Courthouse Road, Maidenhead, visited the Brooklands Museum and Race Track in Weybridge, Surrey, and saw its display of classic cars and bikes.

The one-time telephone operator would often attend motorcycle events with her husband Frank, who she was married to for 61 years before he passed away.

Debbie Winwood, Clara Court’s home manager, who accompanied Irene on the visit, said: “When we found out that Irene had a keen interest in motorcycles, and the personal connection she had with Brooklands, the Clara Court team wanted to create a special trip for her to relive her cherished memories.

“Irene kept everyone entertained and had some strong words to say about the ‘boring’ modern cars in comparison to the vintage vehicles on show at the museum.”

Irene, a keen gardener, was born in London but has been a Royal Borough

resident for more than 80 years. She moved to Clara Court in January.