Zebra crossings installed near St Luke's School

Two new zebra crossings have been installed on Cookham Road to help schoolchildren cross safely.

They were put in by the Royal Borough near St Luke’s CE School. The council worked with the school on the location of the accompanying bollards.

Headteacher Amanda Hough said: “We are really grateful that the council has acted on ongoing concerns with regard to road safety after we raised concerns with them last year; and we sincerely appreciate being consulted regularly throughout the process.”

“The zebra crossings will add an extra layer of safety to our families and young pupils and will hopefully help to slow traffic along the busy Cookham Road.”

The scheme cost £55,500.