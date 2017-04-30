'Teletubby hill' installed at Boyne Hill CE Infant and Nursery School

A new addition to the play area is being enjoyed by reception pupils at Boyne Hill CE Infant and Nursery School.

The play mound and tunnel, which looks like a Teletubby hill, was installed over the Easter holidays at the school in Rutland Road.

It was funded with help from a £3,000 donation from Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation and £2,000 from the Tesco Bags4Help scheme, with the rest of the £6,264.10 total coming from cake sales held at the school.

“This is a wonderful addition to the Foundation Stage outdoor garden and will certainly enhance the children’s physical development as well as their imaginative play,” said headteacher Jane Davies.