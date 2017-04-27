Thu, 27
Maidenhead United in CCTV appeal following 'incidents' at Ebbsfleet game

James Preston

Reporter:

James Preston

Maidenhead United has released CCTV images of three people the club would like to speak to about 'incidents' at Saturday's clash with Ebbsfleet United at York Road.

The club has not gone into further details about the incidents but it is hoping the pictured men will come forward to provide more information.

The individuals in question or any supporters who can help identify them are asked to email mark.stewart@maidenheadunitedfc.org in confidence.

