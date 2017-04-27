Stand Out For Autism XI to take on Arsenal charity team at York Road

A team of celebrities and ex-Arsenal FC players will line up against a charity team to raise money for an organisation that provides support to people and families living with autism.

For the second year running the Arsenal team will take on the Stand Out For Autism (SOFA) team, as SOFA looks to win back the David Pearcy Memorial Cup on Sunday.

On the SOFA team are Maidenhead United FC chairman Peter Griffin, the Advertiser’s own sports reporter Dan Darlington, players from both Slough Town FC and Burnham FC, plus Mark Camp-Overy from the Magnet Leisure Centre and Autism’s Got Talent finalist Luke Sydall.

The Arsenal team players have not yet been confirmed.

The charity’s founder Holly Clarke said: “We really want to win the trophy back this year.

“We raised around £5,000 last year so if we could top that I would be delighted.”

A family fun day will run alongside the match that includes a penalty shoot out at 11.30am, live music, entertainment, and refreshments.

A raffle will be run with a number of prizes including gold club tickets to the Emirates Stadium for an Arsenal FC match, a signed Arsenal FC team photograph, a signed Arsenal FC legends photograph, a signed photograph of David Bowie, a Magnet Leisure Centre package, meal vouchers and more.

After the game the Tottenham Hotspur versus Arsenal match will also be showing in the bar from 4.30pm.

Gates open at York Road at 11am and kick off is at 1pm.

Tickets are £5 and children under 12 are free, tickets can be bought on the day and at standoutforautism.eventbrite.co.uk.

There are also mascot spaces available for £10 each, email standoutforautism@outlook.com