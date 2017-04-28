Maidenhead man claims to have found rare fly at home

A retired solicitor claims he has discovered a rare continental insect in his home.

Anthony Bannister, 75, from Belmont Vale, pictured, said he was reading a newspaper item on Friday about what scientists believe was the first sighting in Britain of a black bee fly.

The insect, whose scientific name is anthrax anthrax, was found in Cambridge a few weeks ago.

The 1cm black-bodied, black-winged creature is found mainly in continental Europe.

Mr Anthony suddenly remembered a similar looking insect which had died in his house.

“I thought that’s a familiar looking bee. I doubt I’m the only one in Maidenhead [to have found one]. They wouldn’t have flown solo from Calais.”