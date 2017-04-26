Council makes £73k from parking enforcement on just two roads

The council made more than £73,000 in parking enforcement from just two roads in the last financial year.
Figures published by the council under a Freedom of Information request revealed the most expensive roads in Maidenhead and Windsor.
Park Street in Windsor and Queen Street in Maidenhead produced the highest income from parking enforcement and a total of 2,620 parking charge notices were issued.
A total of 1,210 parking charge notices were issued in Queen Street generating £33,951 for the council.
A total of 1,410 parking charge notices were issued in Park Street in the last financial year, generating £39,089 for the council.
