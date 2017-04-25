In pictures: Upcoming contemporary dancers perform at Norden Farm

Visitors to Norden Farm in Altwood Road took in an evening of contemporary dance theatre on Thursday.

SCRATCH — a platform for emerging choreographers — saw five dance artists showcase their new work.

The 4 Motion Dance Theatre Company performed Pick Up, described by Norden Farm as a 'visceral and gritty piece' which focused on grief, loss and loneliness.

Its 4MDT Youth Company performed Crossing the Lines, a piece still in development.

Artists Lizzie Hewitt and Tom Grashion performed an item called Microcosm.

The Alisha Hamilton Dance Company performed RETALE, which examines themes like adulthood, and the desire for security and clarity.

Finally, the What is Written Dance Company put on a piece called The Awakening, which is about the struggle of people who fight oppression.

Marketing manager Alex Vander Borght said: "I have never seen anything like that outside of London."

Check out our photo gallery from the pre-show rehearsals above.