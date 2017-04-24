Maidenhead Community Centre hosts fundraising day for Muscular Dystrophy UK

More than 100 people flocked to the Maidenhead Community Centre on Saturday for a day of music, dancing and food to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

A total of £236 was raised on the day through a raffle and stalls selling books, clothes, jewellery and more at the centre, formerly known as the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) Centre, in York Road.

Attendees were entertained by three different bands playing jazz and swing and a DJ set by Dean Yorke, one of the event organisers.

RVS volunteer Dean has muscular dystrophy and has spent all of his adult life raising money to combat the condition.

The 35-year-old told the Advertiser: "Everyone was very happy.

"It was just a good day for people to have a chat and listen to some music.

"Everyone was so generous for supporting us and so many people got stuck in to make sure the day ran smoothly."

RVS service manager Marianne Carpenter said: "Everyone arrived at 2.30 and everybody stayed until five o'clock.

"It was like one big party. I think we'll definitely do it again."