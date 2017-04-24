Pictures & Video: Maidenhead District Scouts celebrate St George's Day

Hundreds of beavers, cubs, scouts and explorers celebrated St George's Day on Sunday with a day of games at Braywick Nature Centre before renewing their promises.

Maidenhead District Scouts kicked off celebrations by marching from Howarth Road to the park, in Hibbert Road, carrying ceremonial flags.

About 300 youngsters then took part in a variety of team based games including potato sack racing, parachute games and tug-of-war and various relay races.

Scouts then renewed their promises by vowing to honour scout law.

A collection was held on the day for disaster relief charity Shelterbox.

At the event, Maidenhead district commissioner Graham Parkins said: "It's been pretty buoyant and pretty happy. Obviously the sun shining helps."

He expressed the value of the skills and team values scouting can teach youngsters.

"I think it really gives them a leg up in life and find friends," he added, pointing out that scout numbers have been growing for the past 12 years.

The popularity of the scouts means adult volunteers with a range of skills are needed.

Visit www.maidenheadscouts.org.uk for details.