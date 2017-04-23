The week in pictures: April 15-21

Runners who kicked off the Easter weekend with a 10-mile race in Maidenhead were surprised to see the Prime Minster there.

Five-year-old Josephine Thompson was chosen to hand a bouquet of flowers to the Queen after an Easter service at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

Super cars worth a small fortune were displayed in Slough High Street to promote the release of the latest film in the Fast & Furious franchise.

A circus skills session and cakes helped the Thames Gems Maidenhead branch of the WI celebrate its fifth birthday on Tuesday. The group, which meets monthly at St Luke’s Hall, Norfolk Road, also received a message from the Prime Minister.

Young and old gathered in Maidenhead town centre for the annual Walk of Witness on Good Friday.

Maidenhead United moved within touching distance of the league title after beating both Truro City and Concord Rangers over the Easter weekend.

The ‘biggest ever’ Cookham Wheels Vintage Vehicles event held its annual show on Saturday in aid of charity.

Prime Minister and Maidenhead MP Theresa May called on the country to place its trust in the Tories as she announced plans for a snap General Election. Slough MP Fiona Mactaggart announced she will not stand for re-election after 20 years in the seat.

The Easter bunny welcomed children to an annual family fun day at Grenfell Park, Maidenhead, on Saturday. For the fifth year running Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club took over the park for its Easter Family Fun Day.

Councillors spent a morning helping the homeless in Slough on Saturday in memory of their late friend and colleague Cllr Darren Morris, who passed away in February.