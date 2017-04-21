Community group has offer accepted for Craufurd Arms pub

Pub-lovers have celebrated after winning the bidding for a popular Maidenhead watering hole followings months of fundraising and investment.

The Craufurd Arms, in Gringer Hill, looks set to be purchased from the Wellington Pub Company by the Craufurd Arms Society Limited (CASL) for more than £350,000.

The group, which aims to ensure the for-sale pub would not be lost to the community it serves, was told its offer was accepted by email yesterday (Thursday) after weeks of waiting.

Mark Newcombe, the chairman of CASL, said he was ‘really, really excited’.

“It is everything," he said.

“It is there for everyone, for generations to come.”

CASL managed to attract 197 investors, and anyone wanting to chip in to the pub can still do so.

It expects to exchange contracts within a month, and the whole process of taking over the pub is expected to be completed about a month after that.

CASL is also set to meet to elect a new committee, and according to Mark, it already has some staff ready to run the pub day to day.

The news came as a relief to the pub’s regulars and investors yesterday.

“It was quiz night,” Mark said.

“I couldn’t do the quiz because it was too full.”

“We had been waiting and waiting and waiting for it.

“We just hadn’t heard anything back for such a long time.”