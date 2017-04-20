Borough Local Plan consultation on hold until after election

The next Borough Local Plan consultation is ‘on hold’ due to pre-election restrictions.

The Royal Borough confirmed that the regulation 19 consultation, all neighbourhood plans at consultation stage, and a planned consultation on an expansion to the library service will be put on hold until Friday, June 9.

The Borough Local Plan is a blueprint for development in Windsor and Maidenhead until 2033, allocating sites for housing, business and leisure development.

A regulation 18 consultation took place over Christmas, and the borough received 7,000 responses.

The regulation 19 consultation, which looks at the legal and technical soundness of the plan was expected to run in May.

Leader of the council Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said: “During this pre-election period, the limitations on what forms of publicity we can run would stop us from being able to properly reach out to people and be able to listen to what our residents have to say.

“We want residents to be engaged during public consultations, not distracted by the General Election.

“It is vital the emerging Borough Local Plan, neighbourhood plans and library consultation get the full resident interaction they deserve and once the election has completed I look forward to hearing what people have to say.”

Guidelines set out in the Local Government Act 1986 warn councils and government departments against hosting new consultations during the pre-election period known as ‘purdah’.

The pre-election period formally begins on Monday 8 May and ends after polling day on Thursday 8 June.