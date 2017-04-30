Pets Corner: Blossom, Basil and Dill at the RSPCA

Blossom came to the RSPCA with several siblings and has quickly made herself a favourite at the branch.

She is a playful young lady of around 18 months, friendly and very beautiful. She has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and checked by a vet, and is just waiting for her new home.

Basil is a shy two-year-old boy, very sweet natured but a little on the timid side to start with.

He would suit a calm household with lots of time to let him adjust. Once settled he will be a loving and happy pet.

Dill is a handsome young man of about 18 months.

He is a little anxious with strangers but loves a cuddle when he gets to know you.

He has lived with other cats but we would suggest he does not go to a home with very young children or dogs.

All these cats have been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, vet checked, and been given flea and worm treatment, ready to become part of a loving family home.

Please call 07852 481079 for more information or go to our website www.rspca-eastberkshire.org.uk