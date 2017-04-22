Thames Hospice charity shop opened in Maidenhead High Street

A new Thames Hospice charity shop was officially opened by the deputy mayor.

More than £2,500 was raised on the day, which will go towards the charity which provides care for people living with life-limiting illnesses.

A ribbon was cut by deputy mayor John Lenton (Con, Horton and Wraysbury) and the mayoress Margaret Lenton on Wednesday, April 12.

The shop relocated to the former Shoe Zone building from The Colonnade.

Julia Rowley, director of retail said: "We were thrilled to open the doors of our newly located shop and delighted to receive such a warm welcome from the local community of Maidenhead, many of whom are such loyal supporters of Thames Hospice. We were very privileged to welcome our special guests, who were there to help us celebrate and highlight how important our shops are in generating income for the hospice.’’

The shop is open from 9-5pm, from Monday to Saturday and from 11-5pm on Sunday.