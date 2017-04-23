Preschoolers display homemade Easter bonnets

An array of Easter bonnets were paraded by preschoolers on Thursday, April 13 to mark the season of spring.

Children at Mulberry Day Nursery, in Boyn Hill Avenue, also hunted for Easter eggs and enjoyed a tea party.

Their homemade bonnets were judged by the nursery’s manager, Emma Matthews.

She said: “All the creations were imaginative and clearly the result of a great deal of work by our parents and children.

“In fact, we are always surprised by the creativity and practical skills demonstrated by parents and children working together on their bonnets at home.”

The top two entries from each age group were presented with Easter eggs.

The nursery’s chefs, Karen Taylor and Godwin Sewor, prepared a tea party which followed the parade, and a raffle was held in aid of Children Today, a charity for young people with illnesses and disabilities.