Nationwide raises £1,800 for Alexander Devine

Staff at Nationwide Building Society raised more than £1,800 for the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

Fundraising activities included getting pied in the face, leg waxing, marathon running on a running machine on site and a charity raffle.

Staff at the bank branch in Market Street put on 10 fundraising activities for Devine’s 10 for 10 campaign. The charity asked people to do 10 things to celebrate 10 years of the charity.

Louise Turner, customer service manager, said: “It’s been really fun. Lots of customers have been making donations and it’s nice to raise money for a local charity which supports the community.”

Team member Lucy Broadbent will be running the London Marathon on Sunday for the charity.

She said: “I’ve been running for about three years, I run with a group of lovely ladies called Star Runners. I started running with them just for exercise but soon went on to enter a few races.

“I was lucky enough to get a place in the general ballot but decided I’d like to raise money for the local charity Alexander Devine as this is the charity we currently support at Nationwide.”

Visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LucyBroadbent to donate.