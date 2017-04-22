WI marks milestone with circus skills session

Five years of fun and friendship were celebrated with plate spinning and scarf juggling at a popular Maidenhead WI group on Tuesday.

The Thames Gems ladies met at St Luke’s Hall in Norfolk Road to celebrate the fifth birthday of the group with a circus skills session and Colin the caterpillar cakes.

The WI group, which meets on the third Tuesday of the month, has almost 80 members and a waiting list in double figures.

“We just can’t believe how we’ve grown,” said president Fran Jeffrey, who praised the WI committee for its teamwork.

“The members seem to enjoy it so we must be doing something right.”

At the meeting, the group unveiled the WI group tablecloth, made by members Denise Davies and Marion Bintcliffe, which it hopes will become an heirloom.

It also received a birthday message from Prime Minister and Maidenhead MP Theresa May.

Mrs May wrote: “I wanted to send my best wishes for the occasion and thank you for all that you are doing in Maidenhead – bringing women together for the benefit of each other and the wider community.

“The expansion of your membership is a testament to the valuable work you are doing, and I am sure that you will go from strength to strength in the years ahead.”