Summerleaze signs 'promotion agreement' for 40-acre site earmarked for housing

A company which specialises in promoting sites so that they gain planning permission has announced its ‘promotion agreement’ with a Maidenhead mineral extraction business over potential homes in Spencer’s Meadow.

The site, in Maidenhead Road, is in the Borough Local Plan and IM Land, which is part of Warwickshire-based IM Properties, believes the 40-acre area could provide up to 500 ‘high quality residential homes’.

The land is owned by Summerleaze and IM Land said on its website ‘exisiting landscape assets’ would be retained in a development, with improved ‘pedestrian connectivity’ to footpaths and cycle routes added.

Jonathan Dyke, strategic land director at IM Land said: “The need for new homes is undeniable in areas such as Maidenhead where a lack of supply over recent years has meant that house prices have pushed through the roof.

“It is for this reason that the South-east has been a particular area of focus for us and we are delighted to secure this first opportunity in the area to bring forward much-needed new homes.

“We are currently working with many land owners and local authorities across the country in a similar position, which need to develop sites in order to provide homes and opportunities for the community.

“We’re particularly pleased to be working with Summerleaze, a significant local employer which is active in the community and has a long-term interest in the local area and a desire not just to create new homes, but a lasting legacy.”

Peter Prior, the chairman of Summerleaze, said: "We believe that the land at Spencer’s Meadow is one of the most suitable areas for residential development contained in the RBWM draft plan, and that IM Land will promote the area to achieve a development complementary to the character of the area in a sustainable way.

"We have always sought to provide community facilities on our land and to promote improvements to the town such as the Waterway, so people who move into these new homes will have a choice of recreation on their doorstep, together with excellent education and transport opportunities.

"The Spencer’s Meadow development will be an example of the advantages of modern living."