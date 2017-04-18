In pictures: Easter family fun day held in Grenfell Park

The Easter Bunny welcomed children to an annual family fun day at Grenfell Park.

For the fifth year the Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club took over the park for the Easter Family Fun Day.

At the free event on Saturday there was face painting, arts and crafts and stalls.

Easter eggs donations were also being accepted for The Brett Foundation.

Children enjoyed a treasure hunt with a prize at the end.

David Rance was taking on the challenge with six-year-old son Danny, who said the hunt was his favourite part of the day.

Lisa Hunter, from the club said: "Money we raise this year will help to pay for next year.

"One of the things that is important is having something families can come to for free.

"It is a community event using one of our lovely parks."