More than 85 per cent of Royal Borough pupils get into first choice schools

More than 85 per cent of pupils in the Royal Borough have been offered a place at their family's first choice primary, infant or junior school.

The borough said 97 per cent of families have been offered one of their preferences for September on National Offer Day.

Cllr Natasha Airey (Con, Park) cabinet member for children’s services said: “We are pleased that such a high number of pupils have been offered a place of their choice, and so many at their school of first choice. We set ourselves a target of 85 per cent and just beat that.

“A number of our schools were oversubscribed, in particular Lowbrook Academy, and we continue to work with Lowbrook to increase the number of places to 60 per year so that more of our children can benefit from the excellent education provided by the school.”

Earlier this month, the Advertiser reported Lowbrook would only be taking 30 children, instead of 60 due to a funding shortfall.

The school is set to review an offer from the Royal Borough to see if the intake will increase.

Cllr Simon Dudley, (Con, Riverside) and leader of the council tweeted: “All the best for RBWM primary schools. Go on waiting list if you didn’t get first preference for Lowbrook Academy.”

There were 126 fewer applications than last year. The borough said this is due to the failing birth rate.