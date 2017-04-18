In pictures: Norden Farm hosts Give it a Go sessions

Circus skills, dancing, magic and stop motion film making were all on offer at the Norden Farm Give it a Go day.

On Good Friday, about 700 children made their way to the arts centre in Altwood Road to try their hand at something new.

There were 41 workshops, 33 of which were completely sold out.

The centre’s education manager Robyn Bunyan said: “Absolutely everyone has been loving it, it is all abut trying new things.

“We really try and keep the costs down so if you have got £3 in your pocket your children can have a go.”

On the day Robyn was helped out by nine young leaders who are 14 and 15-years-old who give up their time to learn leadership skills.

Young leader Amy Morris, 14, said: “It has been really fun, it is a really friendly environment.”