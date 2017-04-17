Dancers perform after intense two-day workshop at Norden Farm

There was a plethora of pliés, pirouettes and piqués at an Easter holiday dance workshop.

The two-day event at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, in Altwood Road, saw youngsters master a range of steps, turns and jumps.

Run by choreographer, teacher and producer Charlie Dixon, the group of about a dozen started training on Thursday, April 6, and by the next day were ready to perform to a live audience.

Marketing manager Alexandra Vander Borght said: “I think it was definitely an exhausting couple of days for everyone involved.

“There was a lot of dancing and it’s quite a full-on day, but everyone enjoyed themselves.

“And at the end they got a great ovation from their audience and it was great for them to learn some new skills.”