Pets Corner: Patch and Pepper at Thames Valley Animal Welfare

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Patch and Pepper are a delightful pair of two-year-old short-haired male cats looking for a home together.

Patch is black and white, Pepper is all black. Both are very friendly and enjoy being played with.

More details from Thames Valley Animal Welfare at www.tvaw.org.uk or phone 0118 9722082/9721871.

