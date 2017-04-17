Family charity appeals for more volunteers

There was early Easter fun on offer for youngsters, with a day of egg hunts, games and arts and crafts.

The event, organised by charity Re:Charge R&R, saw more than 30 children and their parents enjoying activities at Larchfield Community Centre, in Desborough Park, on Tuesday

But despite the smiles, it also came with a warning that the service, which runs weekly drop-in sessions for families throughout the year, could face trouble if it cannot attract new volunteers.

“We need more help,” said family and child support manager Hannah Bronnimann-Lucas.

“When it’s really busy you need eyes in the back of your head to keep things tidy and make sure everything is safe.

“It’s not necessarily through the whole year, but where people have spare time for a couple of hours or a day.

“It’s up to them but we would be extremely grateful to anyone who could dedicate some time, especially during the summer holidays.”

As well as games and activities, Tuesday’s event also saw children hunt for paper eggs in Desborough Park, which they then swapped for chocolate ones and other treats, which had been donated by Tesco and Marks and Spencer.

But it wasn’t just for the benefit of the children, with the sessions also providing welcome respite for parents, many of whom can struggle to find childcare during holidays.

The service is available all year, bar two weeks at Christmas, but needs more helpers to run effectively.

At the moment, the charity’s four staff members are aided by just two volunteers, but it would like this to be increased to 10.

“It’s a really important service for families who struggle in the holiday times and who don’t have others to support them,” Hannah added.

“We’re reliable and they know we’re always going to be there.

“Financially, holidays can put a lot of pressure on families and I think that’s why people value what we do.”

Visit www.rechargerandr.org.uk or contact Georgie Grafham at georgie.recharge@gmail.com or 07805 799 250 to find out more about getting involved with the charity group.