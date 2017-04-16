St Piran's pupil has head shaved for Fight for George campaign

A St Piran’s School pupil has raised thousands for the Fight for George campaign after being touched by the community response to it.

Mackenzie Foxcroft, 11, has battled with his own health problems, which is why when he heard about the campaign for four-year-old George Ferriman, who battled leukaemia, he came up with the idea of shaving his head.

Mackenzie’s mum, Elizabeth, said: “Shaving his hair was a big deal for Mackenzie, because he has significant scaring on his head from surgeries.”

At a special assembly on Friday, March 31 Mackenzie had his head shaved, cheered on by students and staff, and also hosted a cake sale which went towards the final total of £3,680.

Elizabeth said Mackenzie is going to meet George over the Easter holidays to hand over the cheque and is thrilled with the support he received.