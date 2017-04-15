Advertiser staff shell out for Brett Foundation Easter egg collection

Staff at the Advertiser have helped the Brett Foundation’s Easter egg collection.

The foundation collects eggs from individuals and businesses to give to children who may not otherwise get one.

On Wednesday, marketing executive Holly Clarke, dropped 40 eggs off to the Kindness Shop, in King Street. She said: “We’ve been involved for a few years now. We’re always happy to help the community, that’s really what we’re all about.”

The Brett Foundation provides food, household items, plus other essentials and advice to families and individuals.

Last year saw 873 eggs donated in total.