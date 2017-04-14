Family fun day to be held in memory of mum who lost battle with cancer

The life of a woman who fought cancer three times is to be remembered at a summer family fun day.

Tina Cairns (pictured left), a mother-of-two and grandmother-of- four, died aged 47 in April last year after struggling with sarcoma, a form of the disease which attacks bone and soft tissue.

She had also twice battled breast cancer.

Now her family hope to raise awareness of sarcoma with an all-day event at SportsAble, in Braywick Road, on Saturday, June 24, organised by husband Jim and daughters Harriet, 27, and Amy, 24.

“It was like driving off a cliff,” said Jim, remembering the time after the death of his wife, a former pupil at Altwood School.

“It was very tough for the family and the girls struggled.

“As a family we’re quite close. Harriet and Amy come round two or even three times a day.

“But me and Harriet came up with the idea about September-October time and it gave people a bit of focus – it helps take your mind off the bad bits.”

Diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 23, Tina beat the disease only to see it return about 10 years later.

Treatment was also successful the second time and the family said there was a wealth of support networks and information on offer.

But when doctors found sarcoma in December 2015 there were fewer places to turn.

Jim, originally from Motherwell, Scotland, and now of Gardner Road, Furze Platt, said it ‘felt as if it had slipped through the cracks’.

Amy added: “Mum said she felt like she didn’t belong. With breast cancer there were internet forums and things like that, but this time she felt like she didn’t belong anywhere and there was no one to talk to that was going through the same thing.”

Recognised as one of the most difficult cancers to detect, 10 people are found to be suffering from sarcoma every day.

The family hopes the event, featuring a bouncy castle, bar, barbecue, pony rides and other attractions, will raise awareness of the disease so that others can be better prepared, as well as helping organisations which support families

undergoing treatment.

“For myself,” said Jim, “it’s not ultra important raising money, it’s about raising awareness and having fun while you’re doing that and then whatever you get you know you’ve done something.”