The week in pictures: April 8-14

Prime Minister Theresa May marshalling the runners. Maidenhead Easter 10 – 1,000-odd runners doing a 10-mile course around Maidenhead Office Park. Maidenhead Office Park, Westacott Way, Maidenhead Pics: Ian Longthorne, Baylis Media
L-R Charlotte Wallace 1, Hugo Alise 5, Lucas Brown 2, Keira Nolan 3, Alicia Odd 2, Abigail Snelling 2. Children at Mulberry Nursery are taking part in the range of activities such as an Easter bonnet parade and raffle to raise money for Children Today. Boyn Hill Avenue, Maidenhead