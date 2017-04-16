Youngsters make giant butterfly sculpture as part of Easter workshops

Youngsters painted, glued and coloured butterflies at an Easter crafts workshop on Tuesday.

The activity took place inside the Nicholsons Centre and budding artists created one big butterfly sculpture which will be displayed in the centre.

Jane Wright, centre manager said: “The craft workshops in the Nicholsons Centre were a huge success.

“Lots of creative youngsters joined in to make butterfly designs to take home and assisted in decorating a giant butterfly which is now on display in the centre.

“We know that Maidenhead has lots of creative talent and today the younger generation proved they are no exception.

“It’s great to be able to display their work.”