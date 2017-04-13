Recycling centre user's fly-tipping fear over new rules

New rules for recycling centres could lead to an increase in fly-tipping, according to a user who was turned away last weekend.

Leslie Phillips, a sales and marketing worker, of Camden Road, Maidenhead, issued his warning after he was refused access to Stafferton Way Recycling Centre to dispose of ‘small bag of garden waste’ while driving his Mitsubishi Warrior pick-up truck.

It appeared he had fallen foul of a permit system introduced on Wednesday, February 1, which says that anyone driving a pick-up must apply for a free permit ahead of every visit.

The Royal Borough has also announced that users will need to bring proof of residence from Monday, April 24.

That would either be done by presenting an Advantage Card, issued by the council, or bringing photo ID and documentation such as a utility bill to prove visitors live in the area.

“That is ridiculous,” Mr Phillips said. “If I am doing my garden, it is going to take an hour to get all the documentation. It is absolute overkill.”

In a press release on Monday, the council said it estimated it spent £100,000 a year on dealing with waste from non-residents.

“I can’t believe that people are driving specifically to dump it at Maidenhead, and if they are getting turned away from Maidenhead they will dump it at the side of the road,” Mr Phillips said. “I think it is a bit of short-term thinking. They have not thought it through. The downside is that people will start to fly-tip.”

He believed Pinkneys Green was a hot spot for discarded waste.

“Just drive around and have a look at how much rubbish is dumped there,” he said. “This rule will only exacerbate that problem.”

Responding to the concerns raised, Cllr Carwyn Cox (Con, Hurley and Walthams), cabinet member for environmental services, said he thought the system should be implemented before early judgements were made.

“I would like to think people are generally compliant with the law and there are always people who would rather fly-tip, in any event,” he added.