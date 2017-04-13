In pictures: Alexander Devine Children's Hospice nearing completion

Construction of the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice is almost complete, 18 months after ground was broken on the site.

The £6.8m building in Woodlands Park will be the first children’s hospice in Berkshire and will include a hydrotherapy pool, a sensory room, six child bedrooms, two adult suites and creative learning rooms.

Julia Philipson, community fundraiser at Alexander Devine said: “Our beautiful home from home, that will welcome children from across the county with life limiting and life threatening conditions, is nearing completion.

“The construction is nearing completion but there is still quite some way to go in furnishing and equipping the building.

“The building already feels like a very warm and inviting home and we are very eager to open the doors later this year and we know our families are counting down the days.

“Our Alexander’s Care Team continue to support over 90 families across the county within their own homes.

“None of what we do is achievable without the great support of local people and we thank the Maidenhead Advertiser and all its readers wholeheartedly for their ongoing support.”

The Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, which began in 2007, was set up by Fiona and John Devine, a year after their eight-year-old son Alexander died from a rare brain tumour.

The hospice, in Snowball Hill, is set to open in the summer.