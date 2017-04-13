Bray residents get update on Maidenhead Waterways project

Assurances that the Waterways project will make Maidenhead a go-to destination have been made at a meeting in Bray.

Residents had the chance to ask questions about the progress of the Maidenhead Waterways project at Bray Parish Council Electors Meeting on Monday.

The first phase of the project is well underway with an expected completion date of the end of the year.

This includes revamping existing channels in York Stream and Moor Cut to create a town centre ring which small boats will be able to travel round.

One resident asked whether the town has enough to offer to attract the expected 850 boats a year to the waterways.

She said: “Are you going to do anything to lift Maidenhead to make it somewhere people want to visit?

“Maidenhead is really going down the tube, it needs help.”

Chairman of the project’s technical subgroup John Morgan said he has found that people are attracted to water and that it would help create a new feel to Maidenhead.

There would be moorings by Chapel Arches that could be used for the day for people to explore the town, although there would be no overnight moorings.

The second and third stages will involve opening up the channels in the north towards Cookham and south towards Bray.

Bray Cut will be the connection to the Thames and John said by 2021 small boats from the river will be able to access the town centre ring.

But he added: “Frankly, time is marching on.

“That is only four years and we need to carry out planning applications and secure the funding, it is starting to be tight.”

Watch a video put together by Richard Davenport featuring drone shots of the Waterways project below.