Men in Sheds scheme restarts after winter break

Stephen Delahunty

Stephen Delahunty

A scheme aimed at tackling loneliness and rising suicide rates in men reopened on Friday after being closed for the winter.

Men in Sheds is now in its third year at the Braywick Heath Nurseries site, which offers free workshops and a polytunnel to pursue horticulture and restoration projects.

However this is the last year at this site, and the group’s founder, Dr Chris Allen, is on the look out for a new one.

Chris added: “We’ve received £1,000 each from the Louis Baylis (Maidenhead Advertiser) Trust and RBWM to buy another shed when we find a new site and we would really like to see some new members.”

Councillor David Coppinger (Cons, Bray), cabinet member for adult services and health added: “I will help them find somewhere new, the scheme really helps give people a sense of purpose.”

