In pictures: Rollerski champions take Claires Court pupils off-piste

Two British rollerski champions offered pupils at a school in College Avenue the chance to enjoy snow sports without the snow on Tuesday.

Jordan Andrews, a British rollerski series winner who races internationally, and Stephanie Cook, a series winner who has retired from international competition, are both qualified Snowsport England rollerski instructors.

They introduced about 100 pupils at Claires Court to the basics of the sport, culminating in a cross-country obstacle course.

Claires Court business manager Lynne Constantine said: "We were delighted the children could enjoy this very unique activity.

"We aim for the children to have fun, learn a new sport and potentially have the opportunity to move up to the British Nordic Development Junior Squad.

"We have also organised a follow on day at Dorney Lake on Sunday, April 23 as part of Snowsport England's 'National Schools Snowsports Week' for anyone that would like to take the sport further."