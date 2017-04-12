Gin in the Park event coming to Maidenhead this summer

Gin-lovers in search of a chance to enjoy their favourite drink in the outdoors this summer will find a new Maidenhead event to be just the tonic.

Set in the Thames-side Guards Club Park, in Oldacres, on Gin in the Park will be an event offering free entry for all the family on Sunday, July 2.

Music such as swing, opera, jazz and rock and roll will complement the offerings from selected local brewers and artisans.

Picnic areas, refreshments and children’s entertainment will also be provided.

Running from 11.30am -7pm, Gin in the Park has been set up by the organisers behind Shabbytique and Eat on the High Street, in conjunction with Enjoy Maidenhead.

Co-organiser Claudine Andrew said: “Gin in the Park is the result of talking to lots of local people who love to see events happen in their town.

“We will be bringing something a bit different with our event and hope lots of people will come and support us.

“We are overwhelmed with the interest so far on social media. We love giving local producers a platform for a chance to shine.”

More information about the event will be released in the coming weeks.

Visit www.gininthepark.com or email gininthepark@gmail.com for more.