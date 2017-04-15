Inner Wheel raises anorexia awareness with silly socks

A series of silly socks were worn by members of a club hoping to draw attention to help available for eating disorders.

Joined by their friends and neighbours, the Inner Wheel Club of Cookham and Bourne End met at the house of member Elaine Morris in Pinkneys Green to show off their socks, including one hand-made design themed around Easter chicks, and socialise.

All donated generously in the event, which was designed to raise awareness about BEAT, a charity that helps people with conditions like anorexia.

They raised about £100 on the day.

Elaine said: "It was good fun.

"Some of us have got family and friends suffering from anorexia.

"It is to make people aware there is a helpline out there if you have a problem."

BEAT is the club's chosen charity for 2017.

Anyone hoping to join the club - which has 20 members - can contact club secretary Mercia Hailstone on 01628 819004.

The BEAT helpline is 0808 801 0677.