Firefighters urge caution after being called to out-of-control bonfire

James Harrison

An out-of-control bonfire damaged a shed and a house yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters from Maidenhead were sent to a home in Brunel Road at about 12.30pm after the blaze spread to a fence.

One crew took about 45 minutes to bring it under control.

No one was injured.

Crew manager Mike Lovegrove said: “Especially over the Easter holiday and the summer, if you’re going to have a bonfire, make sure it’s away from fences and over hanging trees and that you have a water source ready to extinguish it.

