Firefighters urge caution after being called to out-of-control bonfire

An out-of-control bonfire damaged a shed and a house yesterday afternoon.
Firefighters from Maidenhead were sent to a home in Brunel Road at about 12.30pm after the blaze spread to a fence.
One crew took about 45 minutes to bring it under control.
No one was injured.
Crew manager Mike Lovegrove said: “Especially over the Easter holiday and the summer, if you’re going to have a bonfire, make sure it’s away from fences and over hanging trees and that you have a water source ready to extinguish it.
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
Police officers can be seen at Ten Pin Bowling in Maidenhead tonight following an incident earlier today.
The Prime Minister was spotted this afternoon.