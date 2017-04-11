Maidenhead United fan thanks club for 'huge support' after completing 109-mile charity trek

Family, friends and even Yorkie the Magpie joined a Maidenhead United fan as he took the final steps of a 109-mile charity walk on Saturday.

Following the club’s 5-1 victory at Bath City the previous week, supporter Tristan Browning hiked from the West Country to York Road to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The winding route saw him walk along the Kennet & Avon Canal and through his hometown of Woodley before he arrived in Maidenhead in time for the Magpies game with East Thurrock United.

He was met by his family and friends as well as club mascot Yorkie the Magpie as he completed the challenge in sun-drenched conditions.

The 45-year-old had set a target of raising £500 for charity but the current total now stands at more than £1,300.

Tristan said: “I’ve been keeping an eye on the fundraising total every couple of days and realising that more people have been kind enough to chip in.

“I can’t thank the club enough, they’ve been hugely supportive.”

Tristan decided to take on the trek in recognition of the help the charity gave to his family when his late father Alan was battling a lung disease from 2011 to 2013.

The challenge was bookended by two vital wins for the Magpies, who are now five points clear at the top of the National League South.