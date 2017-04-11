Advertiser nominated for weekly newspaper of the year award

The Advertiser has been shortlisted for weekly newspaper of the year at the Regional Press Awards.

The press awards celebrate the best of British regional and local newspaper journalism over the course of 2016 in print, online and other platforms.

The Maidenhead Advertiser is up against the Camden New Journal, Hereford Times, Isle of Wright Country Press, Kent Messenger and The Cumberland News for weekly newspaper of the year (circulation above 15,000).

It was nominated after judges considered the three editions featured above.

Martin Trepte, editorial director said: "We’re delighted the Advertiser has been nominated for weekly newspaper of the year. We take our style of public service journalism very seriously and while we get lots of positive feedback from readers, its nice to get some industry recognition too.

"There are lots of great papers in the nominations so just to be shortlisted is a real accolade to the Advertiser and a testament to the hard work and commitment of our staff who work so hard in the service of the community we are a part of."

The award ceremony will be held on Friday, May 19 at the London Marriott Hotel in Grosvenor Square.