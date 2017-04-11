Proof of Royal Borough residency to be required at Stafferton Way recycling site

Users of the Stafferton Way recycling and refuse centre will need to provide proof of residency when they dispose of waste there, the council has announced.

The move is an attempt to reduce the amount of rubbish brought to the site from outside the Royal Borough.

From Monday, April 24, anyone hoping to use the facility will need to show either a yellow RBWM Advantage Card or produce photographic ID with proof of residency, such as a council tax statement or utility bill.

Cllr Carwyn Cox, cabinet member for environmental services, said: “We are always looking at ways to improve our waste management services and increase the amount of recycling we collect.

“Asking residents for proof of residency at the new meet and greet station is a great opportunity for us to engage with residents as they arrive and improve the service we offer by ensuring they are directed swiftly to the right parts of the site.”

It follows a 2016 survey which showed that nearly 20 per cent of users were from outside the Royal Borough, and it is estimated the costs of dealing with their waste costs almost £100,000 a year.

Extra staff will be at the site in the weeks following the change to help with queries.

A permit system was introduced at the site in February, which the council said would reduce how much non-household waste was left at the site by people driving in vans.

“To begin with we are expecting that entering the site may take a little while longer as residents get used to the changes, and we’d ask for people’s patience and understanding during this time,” Cllr Cox added.

“However, this change will allow us to make sure our residents and council tax payers get value for money while also helping them to make better use of the facilities, and should lead to a reduction in what we spend on sending general rubbish to be disposed of.”

The Royal Borough’s survey also showed more than 5,000 people visited the site in June last year.

Items which can be recycled at Stafferton Way but not at home include books, DVDs, scrap metal and electrical bulbs.